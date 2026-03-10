Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's Donetsk region, has stated that Ukraine maintains control over 15-17% of the territory. This announcement was made during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, broadcast on state television.

Despite Russia's claim over the entirety of Donetsk and its protection under Russia's nuclear umbrella, Ukraine remains steadfast in its refusal to recognize such control. Tensions persist as both sides continue to assert their dominance over this contested region.

Pushilin's figures indicate that Russia controls approximately 83-85% of Donetsk, suggesting that it also dominates more than 90% of the broader Donbas area, which includes both Donetsk and Luhansk.

(With inputs from agencies.)