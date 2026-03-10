Left Menu

Tug of War: The Struggle for Donetsk's Control

Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed leader of Donetsk, reported to President Putin that Ukraine holds 15-17% of the region. Russia claims full control but Ukraine refuses to acknowledge this. Pushilin's remarks suggest Russia oversees 83-85% of Donetsk, dominating over 90% of the Donbas area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:06 IST
Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed leader of Ukraine's Donetsk region, has stated that Ukraine maintains control over 15-17% of the territory. This announcement was made during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, broadcast on state television.

Despite Russia's claim over the entirety of Donetsk and its protection under Russia's nuclear umbrella, Ukraine remains steadfast in its refusal to recognize such control. Tensions persist as both sides continue to assert their dominance over this contested region.

Pushilin's figures indicate that Russia controls approximately 83-85% of Donetsk, suggesting that it also dominates more than 90% of the broader Donbas area, which includes both Donetsk and Luhansk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

