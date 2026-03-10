Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Gains Territory in Boundary Settlement with Assam

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced progress in resolving the inter-state boundary dispute with Assam, marking a territorial gain for Arunachal Pradesh. Survey and demarcation efforts, including the erection of boundary pillars, have commenced, reflecting a consensus-driven approach under the Namsai Declaration and subsequent MoU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:07 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh government has initiated survey and demarcation activities to resolve the long-standing boundary dispute with Assam. Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced progress during a recent assembly session, stating that boundary pillars are being erected in a phased manner, starting with Pakke Kessang district.

The boundary settlement process, driven by the Namsai Declaration and a Memorandum of Understanding, has resulted in a territorial gain for Arunachal Pradesh. The finalized boundary covers eight districts, showcasing effective negotiation and consensus between the states involved.

Efforts to address boundary issues are continuing with regional committees conducting joint inspections and verifications. The process honors traditional and territorial claims, ensuring adherence to constitutional and legal frameworks, as emphasized by CM Khandu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

