Arunachal Pradesh Gains Territory in Boundary Settlement with Assam

The Arunachal Pradesh government has initiated survey and demarcation activities to resolve the long-standing boundary dispute with Assam. Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced progress during a recent assembly session, stating that boundary pillars are being erected in a phased manner, starting with Pakke Kessang district.

The boundary settlement process, driven by the Namsai Declaration and a Memorandum of Understanding, has resulted in a territorial gain for Arunachal Pradesh. The finalized boundary covers eight districts, showcasing effective negotiation and consensus between the states involved.

Efforts to address boundary issues are continuing with regional committees conducting joint inspections and verifications. The process honors traditional and territorial claims, ensuring adherence to constitutional and legal frameworks, as emphasized by CM Khandu.

