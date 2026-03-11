IEA's Historic Oil Release: A Strategic Move Amidst Global Tensions

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is poised to make history with the planned release of 400 million barrels of oil, marking the largest intervention in its history. This move aims to address escalating oil prices amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Sources indicate that the Paris-based IEA intends to announce its recommendation as G7 leaders, chaired by France, convene to discuss energy strategies. The release, expected to take place over several months, aims to stabilize markets without immediate shortages despite soaring prices.

Previous releases, like in 2022 during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, pale in comparison to this proposal, underlining the gravity of the current situation. Discussions with non-IEA members such as China and India are also on the table, signaling a comprehensive approach to global energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)