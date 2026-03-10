Egypt's Financial Struggle Amid U.S.-Israeli Conflict

The U.S.-Israeli assault on Iran is intensifying pressure on Egypt's already fragile finances, raising energy costs and prompting foreign investors to offload treasuries. Analysts point to a growing strain on the country's economy amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Despite the Egyptian government's reliance on short-term foreign treasury purchases to offset budget deficits, the conflict's shock has heightened economic vulnerabilities. Notably, the Egyptian pound depreciated, and essential imports like gas and wheat remain at risk due to increasing foreign treasury divestments, estimated between $5 billion and $8 billion.

High import costs, including for energy, along with disrupted exports and tourism could prove challenging for Egypt's economic recovery. Amid soaring energy prices and inflation, Egypt is navigating a delicate financial path, bolstered only by international loans and regional investments.

