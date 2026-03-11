LPG Supply Assured Amidst US-Iran Conflict, Says Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, K H Muniyappa, assured that LPG supplies remain stable, despite disruptions caused by the US-Iran conflict. He emphasized that domestic gas supply to households is the priority and reassured that each family is guaranteed at least one cylinder per month.

Addressing the assembly, Muniyappa highlighted that commercial gas would be allocated primarily for essential services like hospitals and hostels. Hotels and convention centers are urged to cooperate during the supply crunch. The situation led to heated exchanges in the assembly between the ruling and opposition parties.

Muniyappa warned against unnecessary usage and stockpiling, advising minimal gas use at a challenging time. He asserted that the Essential Commodities Act will be enforced against black marketing. Weekly meetings will ensure the situation remains under control, aiming to mitigate public concern.