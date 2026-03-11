Mineworkers Battle Job Cuts Amidst Ferrochrome Turmoil

The National Union of Mineworkers in South Africa has pledged to combat the proposed job reductions at Samancor, a ferrochrome smelting company. This comes even after a substantial cut in electricity prices intended to prevent such layoffs.

State-owned Eskom announced the price reduction for Samancor and its partner, Glencore's joint venture with Merafe Resources, following their agreement in December to negotiate instead of eliminating jobs. However, Samancor has begun proceeding with job cuts, while the Glencore-Merafe JV has postponed similar measures until March 31.

The electricity cost spike since 2008 has intensified difficulties for these firms as they contend with mounting competition from China. South Africa's top labor union vows to contest the layoffs, citing the need for negotiations, per national labor laws.

