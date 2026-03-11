Left Menu

Mineworkers Battle Job Cuts Amidst Ferrochrome Turmoil

South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers is challenging job cuts at Samancor, a ferrochrome producer, despite receiving a significant electricity price reduction. The cuts could affect 2,400 workers as Samancor and Glencore-Merafe joint venture face competition from Chinese producers. The union plans to utilize all options to protect jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:10 IST
Mineworkers Battle Job Cuts Amidst Ferrochrome Turmoil

The National Union of Mineworkers in South Africa has pledged to combat the proposed job reductions at Samancor, a ferrochrome smelting company. This comes even after a substantial cut in electricity prices intended to prevent such layoffs.

State-owned Eskom announced the price reduction for Samancor and its partner, Glencore's joint venture with Merafe Resources, following their agreement in December to negotiate instead of eliminating jobs. However, Samancor has begun proceeding with job cuts, while the Glencore-Merafe JV has postponed similar measures until March 31.

The electricity cost spike since 2008 has intensified difficulties for these firms as they contend with mounting competition from China. South Africa's top labor union vows to contest the layoffs, citing the need for negotiations, per national labor laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026