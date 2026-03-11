Left Menu

Global Market Resilience Amid Mid-East Tensions and Oil Price Fluctuations

Global shares steadied on Wednesday as oil prices retreated amid Middle East tensions. The International Energy Agency plans a historic release of 400 million barrels of oil to curb rising prices. Meanwhile, JPMorgan marks down some private credit loans, reflecting vulnerability in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:19 IST
Global shares showed resilience on Wednesday, supported by easing oil prices, even as Middle East conflicts and inflation fears kept investors on edge.

The Financial Times reported that JPMorgan Chase has marked down private credit loans, underlining sector vulnerabilities, as geopolitical tensions continue to influence market dynamics.

The International Energy Agency aims to mitigate price surges by recommending the unprecedented release of 400 million barrels, and countries like Japan and Germany follow suit in releasing reserves.

