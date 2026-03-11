Global Market Resilience Amid Mid-East Tensions and Oil Price Fluctuations

Global shares showed resilience on Wednesday, supported by easing oil prices, even as Middle East conflicts and inflation fears kept investors on edge.

The Financial Times reported that JPMorgan Chase has marked down private credit loans, underlining sector vulnerabilities, as geopolitical tensions continue to influence market dynamics.

The International Energy Agency aims to mitigate price surges by recommending the unprecedented release of 400 million barrels, and countries like Japan and Germany follow suit in releasing reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)