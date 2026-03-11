Misinformed Tweet Sparks Energy Sector Alarm

A misstep by staff at the U.S. Department of Energy led to an incorrect post on Energy Secretary Chris Wright's official X account. The post falsely claimed that the U.S. Navy had escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, causing a stir in the global oil industry.

The item was rapidly retracted, raising temporary hopes for resumed shipments through the vital waterway, currently disrupted by ongoing tensions since late February. Nearly 20% of global oil passes through the tight strait between Iran and Oman, and its closure has pushed energy prices higher globally.

Responding to the error, a department spokesperson confirmed the mistake was a result of incorrect captioning. They emphasized that President Trump and Secretary Wright continue to monitor the situation closely, collaborating with industry leaders and considering military options to maintain passage.