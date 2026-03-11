Left Menu

India's OMCs Struggle Amid Volatile Global Energy Prices

State-owned oil marketing companies, IOC, BPCL, and HPCL, face financial strain due to stable domestic fuel prices despite global energy price fluctuations. These firms control 90% of India's retail fuel outlets, bearing high input costs without corresponding price pass-throughs, impacting cash flows amid geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:11 IST
India's OMCs Struggle Amid Volatile Global Energy Prices
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned oil companies IOC, BPCL, and HPCL are grappling with financial instability as they absorb fluctuating global energy prices without adjusting domestic retail rates, Moody's Ratings revealed on Wednesday. The firms, controlling almost 90% of India's retail fuel market, face increasing input costs without correlated increases in selling prices due to government pricing controls.

Despite global benchmark Brent crude reaching peaks of USD 119 per barrel amid geopolitical risks, retail prices in India have remained unchanged since April 2022. These oil marketing companies have shouldered significant cost burdens, leading to compressed marketing margins and weakened cash flows, especially during sustained periods of high energy prices.

India's heavy reliance on imported oil and gas exacerbates the cost pressures faced by these firms. The government-approved compensation of Rs 30,000 crore aims to alleviate future losses, particularly for LPG sales which are priced below market rates. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue to impact crude supply from key regions, intensifying the challenges these companies face.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026