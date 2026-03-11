India's OMCs Struggle Amid Volatile Global Energy Prices

State-owned oil companies IOC, BPCL, and HPCL are grappling with financial instability as they absorb fluctuating global energy prices without adjusting domestic retail rates, Moody's Ratings revealed on Wednesday. The firms, controlling almost 90% of India's retail fuel market, face increasing input costs without correlated increases in selling prices due to government pricing controls.

Despite global benchmark Brent crude reaching peaks of USD 119 per barrel amid geopolitical risks, retail prices in India have remained unchanged since April 2022. These oil marketing companies have shouldered significant cost burdens, leading to compressed marketing margins and weakened cash flows, especially during sustained periods of high energy prices.

India's heavy reliance on imported oil and gas exacerbates the cost pressures faced by these firms. The government-approved compensation of Rs 30,000 crore aims to alleviate future losses, particularly for LPG sales which are priced below market rates. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue to impact crude supply from key regions, intensifying the challenges these companies face.

