EU Mulls Gas Price Cap Amidst Energy Crisis

The EU is considering measures to curb energy prices, including gas price caps, in response to price surges due to the Iran war. Proposals include power purchase agreements, state aid, and subsidies. The issue of gas price caps has a history, facing opposition from countries like Germany and the Netherlands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is exploring a range of strategies to address soaring energy costs, particularly those related to gas prices, as outlined by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The ongoing conflict with Iran has exacerbated already high energy prices, prompting Brussels to take action to aid industries struggling to compete globally.

In a statement to the European Parliament, von der Leyen emphasized the need to mitigate the impact of gas prices on electricity costs. She outlined several potential solutions, including enhanced use of power purchase agreements, contracts for difference, and state aid measures—alongside the possibility of subsidizing or capping the gas price.

This approach recalls the EU's 2022 gas price cap, initiated during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which was met with resistance from key member states. As the current crisis unfolds, the EU faces renewed internal debate, with some member states urging a review of sanctions on Russian energy, underscoring the complexity of Europe's energy dependencies.

