Empowering Women in Agri-Food Systems: Global Conference Takes Stage
President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate a global conference on women in agri-food systems, focusing on gender-sensitive approaches and women's roles in agriculture. The event will share success stories, explore entrepreneurship, and highlight innovations, aligning with the UN's Year of the Woman Farmer 2026.
On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu is set to inaugurate a pivotal global conference on women in agri-food systems, initiatives to take place in the national capital over three days.
This significant event will see Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi in attendance, as confirmed by ICAR.
The conference, themed 'Driving Progress, Attaining New Heights', aligns with the UN's International Year of the Woman Farmer 2026, underscoring the critical role women play in agrifood systems through discussions on gender-sensitive approaches, entrepreneurship, digital tools, and climate-smart technologies.
