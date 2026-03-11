Media Expo Mumbai 2026: Leading the Charge in Digital Signage and Advertising Innovation
Media Expo Mumbai 2026, an international trade exhibition on advertising, will take place from April 9-11, 2026, spotlighting digital signage and POP/POSM solutions. Attendees can expect participation from leading global brands and insights into the industry's digital transformation and sustainable practices, driving growth in advertising and visual communication.
- Country:
- India
The 57th Media Expo Mumbai, an eminent trade exhibition, will unfold at the Bombay Exhibition Centre from April 9-11, 2026. The event will be a landmark for indoor and outdoor advertising, spotlighting advanced digital signage and innovative displays.
With global brands converging, the expo promises a deep dive into future technologies and emerging trends in visual communication. The Indian billboard and outdoor advertising market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%, reaching USD 1,075.5 million by 2033, fueled by rapid infrastructure development and MSMEs.
Approximately 140+ exhibitors from diverse sectors, including major international players from China, Italy, and South Korea, will present over 350 products. The event underscores the industry's shift towards digital transformation and sustainable practices, poised to capitalize on India's burgeoning advertising landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Stars Shine in The Hundred's Player Draft
India's Coal Reserves Steady Amid Global Gas Turmoil
India's Shrimp Exports Face Rejections Over Antibiotics: A Call for Strict Compliance
India's Coal Stockpile Shores Up Against Global Tensions
Phuket Airport Resumes Operations After Air India Express Mishap