Media Expo Mumbai 2026: Leading the Charge in Digital Signage and Advertising Innovation

The 57th Media Expo Mumbai, an eminent trade exhibition, will unfold at the Bombay Exhibition Centre from April 9-11, 2026. The event will be a landmark for indoor and outdoor advertising, spotlighting advanced digital signage and innovative displays.

With global brands converging, the expo promises a deep dive into future technologies and emerging trends in visual communication. The Indian billboard and outdoor advertising market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%, reaching USD 1,075.5 million by 2033, fueled by rapid infrastructure development and MSMEs.

Approximately 140+ exhibitors from diverse sectors, including major international players from China, Italy, and South Korea, will present over 350 products. The event underscores the industry's shift towards digital transformation and sustainable practices, poised to capitalize on India's burgeoning advertising landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)