Ludhiana Assures Steady Fuel Supply Amid West Asia Conflict Concerns

In response to rising concerns over the availability of essential fuels, the Ludhiana district administration delivered a strong message on Wednesday, assuring the public that there is no cause for panic buying of LPG cylinders, diesel, or petrol.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain emphasized the district's sufficient stock and the seamless functioning of the supply chain. Jain advised residents against engaging in unnecessary hoarding, which leads to artificial shortages and disrupts the distribution network.

The appeal comes amidst apprehensions that the ongoing conflict in West Asia might affect energy supplies. The administration called for calm and reliance on official communications to prevent misinformation from spreading and creating public inconvenience.