Left Menu

Ludhiana Assures Steady Fuel Supply Amid West Asia Conflict Concerns

The Ludhiana district administration has reassured citizens about the steady availability of LPG cylinders, diesel, and petrol amid West Asia conflict concerns. Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain confirmed that the supply chain remains unhindered and urged residents to avoid panic buying, as it disrupts distribution and creates artificial shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:52 IST
Ludhiana Assures Steady Fuel Supply Amid West Asia Conflict Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

In response to rising concerns over the availability of essential fuels, the Ludhiana district administration delivered a strong message on Wednesday, assuring the public that there is no cause for panic buying of LPG cylinders, diesel, or petrol.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain emphasized the district's sufficient stock and the seamless functioning of the supply chain. Jain advised residents against engaging in unnecessary hoarding, which leads to artificial shortages and disrupts the distribution network.

The appeal comes amidst apprehensions that the ongoing conflict in West Asia might affect energy supplies. The administration called for calm and reliance on official communications to prevent misinformation from spreading and creating public inconvenience.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026