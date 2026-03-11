Global LNG Supply Chain Shocked: QatarEnergy Declares Force Majeure
Following QatarEnergy's declaration of force majeure, several clients including Shell and TotalEnergies have notified their customers about impacted Qatari LNG deliveries. As the second-largest LNG exporter, Qatar's production halt at its 77 mtpa facility has significant global implications for energy supplies.
In a significant move affecting the global energy market, several prominent clients of QatarEnergy, such as Shell and TotalEnergies, have declared force majeure due to impacts on liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies. The development was confirmed by three sources to Reuters.
This announcement follows Qatar, the world's second-largest LNG exporter, halting production at its major facility which produces 77 million tons per annum. The production halt is leading to disruptions in LNG shipments globally.
While Shell has remained tight-lipped on the situation, TotalEnergies has yet to issue a comment to Reuters' request for clarification on the unfolding events.
