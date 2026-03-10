BIMTECH Partners with Hexalog Technologies for Supply Chain Excellence

The Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) has announced a strategic partnership with Hexalog Technologies to set up a Centre of Excellence focusing on supply chain and logistics.

Over the next three years, this collaboration is set to offer micro-credentials and certificate programs in cutting-edge areas such as AI in logistics and supply chain analytics. The initiative is designed to align academic offerings with industry demands, providing students with valuable skills for the dynamic field of logistics.

Students will gain hands-on experience through on-the-job training, internships, and live consulting projects. The partnership also aims to nurture entrepreneurship by facilitating structured bootcamps under the mentorship of industry experts, offering students the opportunity to pitch ideas to real investors.

