Left Menu

BIMTECH Partners with Hexalog Technologies for Supply Chain Excellence

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) has partnered with Hexalog Technologies to create a Centre of Excellence in supply chain and logistics. This initiative aims to offer industry-relevant programs, real-world training opportunities, and entrepreneurship mentorship, enhancing student engagement and skill development in logistics and supply chain management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:39 IST
BIMTECH Partners with Hexalog Technologies for Supply Chain Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) has announced a strategic partnership with Hexalog Technologies to set up a Centre of Excellence focusing on supply chain and logistics.

Over the next three years, this collaboration is set to offer micro-credentials and certificate programs in cutting-edge areas such as AI in logistics and supply chain analytics. The initiative is designed to align academic offerings with industry demands, providing students with valuable skills for the dynamic field of logistics.

Students will gain hands-on experience through on-the-job training, internships, and live consulting projects. The partnership also aims to nurture entrepreneurship by facilitating structured bootcamps under the mentorship of industry experts, offering students the opportunity to pitch ideas to real investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

 United States
2
Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling Encroachment in SGNP

Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling Encroachment in SGNP

 India
3
Ukraine Strengthens Middle East Ties to Counter Iranian Drone Threat

Ukraine Strengthens Middle East Ties to Counter Iranian Drone Threat

 Global
4
Controversy Over US Navy's Alleged Escort of Oil Tanker Through Strait of Hormuz

Controversy Over US Navy's Alleged Escort of Oil Tanker Through Strait of Ho...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026