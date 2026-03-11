Japan's Strategic Oil Release to Stabilize Markets

In an effort to stabilize global oil markets, Japan is preparing to release approximately 80 million barrels from its private and national oil reserves. This move, announced by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on Wednesday, is aimed at addressing supply shortages exacerbated by the ongoing war in Iran.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz poses a significant threat to Japan, as about 70% of its oil imports pass through this route. In light of this, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi declared the reserve release to commence on March 16, in anticipation of a potentially larger release organized by the International Energy Agency.

A METI official indicated that should the International Energy Agency's coordinated reserves release proceed as planned, Japan's contribution would form a crucial part of this collective effort. The objective is to mitigate the disruption and ensure a steady oil flow in the face of geopolitical tensions.