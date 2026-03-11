Left Menu

Mystery Projectiles Strike Vessels in Strait of Hormuz

In the Strait of Hormuz, three vessels have been hit by unidentified projectiles. One resulted in a fire necessitating crew evacuation. The incidents have heightened concerns in the strategically crucial waterway. Traffic has declined since the Iran conflict started, with at least 14 ships impacted.

Updated: 11-03-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:44 IST
In a series of unsettling incidents, three vessels have been struck by unknown projectiles in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, raising security concerns. A fire broke out on a Thailand-flagged bulk carrier, as confirmed by maritime security agencies on Wednesday, forcing an evacuation of its crew.

Off the coast of Oman, the Mayuree Naree saw significant damage, although, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, the fire has since been extinguished with no environmental consequences. Meanwhile, the Japan-flagged container ship One Majesty suffered minor damage northwest of Ras Al Khaimah, with the crew remaining unharmed.

A third vessel, the Marshall Islands-flagged Star Gwyneth, had its hull damaged by a projectile near Dubai. Despite the damage, its crew is reported safe. The incidents have occurred amidst a noticeable decline in maritime traffic in the Strait, a vital artery for global oil and gas, following the onset of conflict involving Iran.

