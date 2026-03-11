G7 Upholds Sanctions on Russia Amid Middle East Tensions
G7 leaders, during a call hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, agreed not to lift sanctions against Russia despite the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran and its impact on the oil market. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency will release 400 million barrels of oil, impacting global supplies.
In a decision reflecting the complexities of global geopolitics, G7 leaders have opted to maintain sanctions on Russia. The decision comes amidst turmoil in the Middle East resulting from the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, which is affecting global oil markets.
During a conference call hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, the group deliberated on the ramifications of the ongoing conflict but concluded that the circumstances do not warrant lifting the sanctions against Russia.
As tensions mount, the International Energy Agency has announced the release of 400 million barrels of oil in a historic move—400 million barrels, of which 14.5 million will specifically benefit France, marking a significant intervention in the energy supplies.
