In a decision reflecting the complexities of global geopolitics, G7 leaders have opted to maintain sanctions on Russia. The decision comes amidst turmoil in the Middle East resulting from the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, which is affecting global oil markets.

During a conference call hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, the group deliberated on the ramifications of the ongoing conflict but concluded that the circumstances do not warrant lifting the sanctions against Russia.

As tensions mount, the International Energy Agency has announced the release of 400 million barrels of oil in a historic move—400 million barrels, of which 14.5 million will specifically benefit France, marking a significant intervention in the energy supplies.

