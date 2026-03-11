Left Menu

G7 Upholds Sanctions on Russia Amid Middle East Tensions

G7 leaders, during a call hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, agreed not to lift sanctions against Russia despite the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran and its impact on the oil market. Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency will release 400 million barrels of oil, impacting global supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:17 IST
G7 Upholds Sanctions on Russia Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a decision reflecting the complexities of global geopolitics, G7 leaders have opted to maintain sanctions on Russia. The decision comes amidst turmoil in the Middle East resulting from the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, which is affecting global oil markets.

During a conference call hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, the group deliberated on the ramifications of the ongoing conflict but concluded that the circumstances do not warrant lifting the sanctions against Russia.

As tensions mount, the International Energy Agency has announced the release of 400 million barrels of oil in a historic move—400 million barrels, of which 14.5 million will specifically benefit France, marking a significant intervention in the energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
3
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026