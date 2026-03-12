Navigating the LPG Crisis: India's Strategic Moves and Challenges

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi announced Thursday that efforts are underway to manage the current LPG crisis, with the Indian government actively pursuing additional supply options. Speaking to reporters, Gopi detailed ongoing diplomatic efforts and highlighted the strategic importance of securing supply through the Hormuz Strait.

He emphasized the government's commitment to prioritize essential services, including hospitals and crematoriums, amid the crisis. Gopi assured the public that a mechanism exists to regulate gas prices, placing the responsibility with public sector petroleum companies.

Amidst growing public concern and protests, Gopi urged restraint and cooperation, drawing parallels to the COVID-19 pandemic and wartime resilience. He reassured the public that comprehensive measures are being implemented to address the shortage, while avoiding escalation with other nations over strategic matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)