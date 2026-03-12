Navigating the LPG Crisis: India's Strategic Moves and Challenges
Union Minister Suresh Gopi discussed efforts to manage the LPG crisis, emphasizing diplomatic challenges related to the Hormuz Strait. Avenues for additional supply are being explored, with priority given to essential services. Despite constraints, measures are in place to manage the situation while addressing public concerns and maintaining diplomacy.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi announced Thursday that efforts are underway to manage the current LPG crisis, with the Indian government actively pursuing additional supply options. Speaking to reporters, Gopi detailed ongoing diplomatic efforts and highlighted the strategic importance of securing supply through the Hormuz Strait.
He emphasized the government's commitment to prioritize essential services, including hospitals and crematoriums, amid the crisis. Gopi assured the public that a mechanism exists to regulate gas prices, placing the responsibility with public sector petroleum companies.
Amidst growing public concern and protests, Gopi urged restraint and cooperation, drawing parallels to the COVID-19 pandemic and wartime resilience. He reassured the public that comprehensive measures are being implemented to address the shortage, while avoiding escalation with other nations over strategic matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam Police Crackdown on Fuel Shortage Rumors
Union Minister Suresh Gopi says avenues are opening up for India to secure more LPG cyclinders.
Attempts are being made to overcome LPG crisis, says Union Minister Suresh Gopi in Kerala.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi says avenues are opening up for India to secure more LPG.
Erdogan Urges Diplomacy to Prevent Middle East Catastrophe