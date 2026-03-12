Left Menu

Navigating the LPG Crisis: India's Strategic Moves and Challenges

Union Minister Suresh Gopi discussed efforts to manage the LPG crisis, emphasizing diplomatic challenges related to the Hormuz Strait. Avenues for additional supply are being explored, with priority given to essential services. Despite constraints, measures are in place to manage the situation while addressing public concerns and maintaining diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:46 IST
Navigating the LPG Crisis: India's Strategic Moves and Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi announced Thursday that efforts are underway to manage the current LPG crisis, with the Indian government actively pursuing additional supply options. Speaking to reporters, Gopi detailed ongoing diplomatic efforts and highlighted the strategic importance of securing supply through the Hormuz Strait.

He emphasized the government's commitment to prioritize essential services, including hospitals and crematoriums, amid the crisis. Gopi assured the public that a mechanism exists to regulate gas prices, placing the responsibility with public sector petroleum companies.

Amidst growing public concern and protests, Gopi urged restraint and cooperation, drawing parallels to the COVID-19 pandemic and wartime resilience. He reassured the public that comprehensive measures are being implemented to address the shortage, while avoiding escalation with other nations over strategic matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026