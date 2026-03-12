Australia Temporarily Relaxes Fuel Standards Amid Crisis

In response to an urgent supply issue, Australia's Energy Minister Chris Bowen has announced a temporary adjustment to the country's fuel quality standards. The adjustment will see an increase in the permissible sulfur levels in fuels for the next 60 days.

The decision to modify these standards seeks to stabilize the current energy market amid potential disruptions. Bowen emphasized that this is a temporary measure designed to address the immediate challenge and ensure a steady supply.

While the amendment allows for higher sulfur content, the government remains committed to its long-term environmental goals and will revert to stricter standards as soon as the situation normalizes.