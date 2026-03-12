Left Menu

Rising Oil Prices and Middle East Tensions Drive Foreigners Away from Japanese Bonds

Japanese bonds saw significant foreign outflows amid rising inflation risks and escalating Middle East tensions, with 1.17 trillion yen divested in a week. Oil prices surged due to a U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran impacting energy infrastructure. Yet, foreigners remained net buyers of Japanese equities for the 11th week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 10:34 IST
Rising Oil Prices and Middle East Tensions Drive Foreigners Away from Japanese Bonds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a week marked by escalating geopolitical tensions, Japanese bonds experienced the sharpest weekly foreign outflow in nearly 2-1/2 months up to March 7. The ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran raised fears of inflation as oil prices soared to multi-year highs, driving a net divestment of 1.17 trillion yen ($7.36 billion) in Japanese bonds, as reported by Japan's Ministry of Finance.

Oil prices surged, with U.S. crude reaching $119.48 a barrel, its highest since June 2022, following Iran's attacks on energy infrastructure in Gulf countries. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude last traded at $94.5 per barrel. In this climate, foreigners sold 963.6 billion yen worth of Japanese long-term bonds and withdrew 208.8 billion yen from short-term debt securities.

Despite these sell-offs, foreigners bought 385.5 billion yen in Japanese equities, marking the 11th consecutive week of being net buyers. Meanwhile, Japanese investors turned to foreign markets, purchasing 399.8 billion yen in foreign long-term bonds and investing 163.1 billion yen in foreign equities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026