Left Menu

Trump Declares Victory in Iran Conflict Yet Plans to Persist

In a rally in Hebron, Kentucky, President Donald Trump claimed victory in the Iran conflict, announcing the U.S. had defeated Iran's military significantly. Despite this, he emphasized continuing the effort to ensure long-term success, reflecting a cautious approach to fully concluding the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 02:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 02:55 IST
Trump Declares Victory in Iran Conflict Yet Plans to Persist
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump, speaking at a campaign-style rally in Hebron, Kentucky, declared that the United States had effectively won the war with Iran. During his address, he claimed that the conflict was resolved 'in the first hour,' highlighting the U.S. military's success in disabling 58 Iranian naval vessels.

Despite these claims, Trump indicated that the U.S. would maintain its military efforts to secure a lasting resolution. He credited American forces for diminishing Iran's military capabilities but showed hesitation toward withdrawing immediately.

The President underscored the necessity of finishing the job entirely and expressed his reluctance to leave swiftly, which might necessitate a return in the future. Trump's comments suggested a continued commitment to ensuring Iran's strategic containment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026