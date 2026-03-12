Trump Declares Victory in Iran Conflict Yet Plans to Persist

President Donald Trump, speaking at a campaign-style rally in Hebron, Kentucky, declared that the United States had effectively won the war with Iran. During his address, he claimed that the conflict was resolved 'in the first hour,' highlighting the U.S. military's success in disabling 58 Iranian naval vessels.

Despite these claims, Trump indicated that the U.S. would maintain its military efforts to secure a lasting resolution. He credited American forces for diminishing Iran's military capabilities but showed hesitation toward withdrawing immediately.

The President underscored the necessity of finishing the job entirely and expressed his reluctance to leave swiftly, which might necessitate a return in the future. Trump's comments suggested a continued commitment to ensuring Iran's strategic containment.

