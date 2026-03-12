Left Menu

Full Procurement of Tur Dal: Relief for Madhya Pradesh Farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved full procurement of tur dal from Madhya Pradesh, aiming to stabilize farmers' income by protecting them from market price falls. The decision came after discussions with state officials on agriculture and rural development issues, including various government schemes to support farmers.

In a bid to safeguard farmers in Madhya Pradesh from potential market fluctuations, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sanctioned the complete procurement of tur (pigeon pea) dal. This decision followed a high-stakes discussion involving state officials, notably Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The meeting aimed to tackle pressing issues affecting the state's agriculture sector, focusing on key plans such as the price difference scheme, the pulse-oilseed mission, and infrastructural initiatives like rural road development. Chouhan gave the green light to proposals under the mustard procurement price difference payment scheme, urging swift execution.

Farmers cultivating tur in the region are now guaranteed full governmental acquisition of their yield, providing a buffer against volatile market prices and thereby securing a stable income. The comprehensive talks also explored subjects like soybean procurement, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and enhancing rural livelihoods through schemes like MGNREGA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

