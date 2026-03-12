Tragedy Strikes as Mother Commits Familial Suicide in Madhya Pradesh

In a heartbreaking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, a woman reportedly took her life after killing her four minor daughters, as confirmed by police authorities on Thursday.

The tragedy unfolded in Khamaria village, where the bodies of the girls, aged between five months and seven years, were discovered in a well. Their mother, Savita Lodhi, was later found hanging at her residence.

Abandoned by her husband a year prior, Savita faced financial and familial hardships. Police are exploring the motive behind these actions, considering financial distress and depression as potential factors. Investigations continue with local involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)