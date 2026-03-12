Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Mother Commits Familial Suicide in Madhya Pradesh

A woman in Madhya Pradesh allegedly killed her four young daughters and committed suicide. Financial distress and familial issues, including possible depression and longing for a male child, might have contributed. Police are investigating, while villagers aided in retrieving the bodies from a well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagar | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Mother Commits Familial Suicide in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, a woman reportedly took her life after killing her four minor daughters, as confirmed by police authorities on Thursday.

The tragedy unfolded in Khamaria village, where the bodies of the girls, aged between five months and seven years, were discovered in a well. Their mother, Savita Lodhi, was later found hanging at her residence.

Abandoned by her husband a year prior, Savita faced financial and familial hardships. Police are exploring the motive behind these actions, considering financial distress and depression as potential factors. Investigations continue with local involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

