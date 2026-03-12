Canada's Trade Turbulence: January Deficit Unexpectedly Expands

Canada's trade deficit in January widened substantially as export levels fell sharply, driven primarily by a significant reduction in motor vehicle and parts shipments due to seasonal production halts, according to data released Thursday.

Statistics Canada reported a deficit of C$3.65 billion for January, tripling the C$1.3 billion deficit posted in December, and notably surpassing the C$900 million deficit predicted by analysts. The U.S. remains Canada's chief trading partner, but January saw declines in both exports and imports with the U.S., contributing to the growing deficit.

Exports took a dramatic 4.7% dive, the steepest since last April, with key sectors like motor vehicles witnessing a 21.2% fall. Tariff changes from the U.S., especially on non-compliant automotive goods, exacerbated the situation. Although energy exports surged by 4.1%, they provided limited relief. Analysts like Export Development Canada's Prince Owusu express cautious optimism about a potential rebound due to rising oil prices and resuming auto production.

