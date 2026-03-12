Left Menu

Canada's Trade Turbulence: January Deficit Unexpectedly Expands

Canada's trade deficit widened unexpectedly in January due to a significant drop in exports, notably motor vehicles and parts, amid seasonal production halts. While exports fell by 4.7%, imports decreased by 1.1%. Energy exports saw an uptick, slightly easing the overall decline. Analysts foresee potential recovery soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:26 IST
Canada's Trade Turbulence: January Deficit Unexpectedly Expands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's trade deficit in January widened substantially as export levels fell sharply, driven primarily by a significant reduction in motor vehicle and parts shipments due to seasonal production halts, according to data released Thursday.

Statistics Canada reported a deficit of C$3.65 billion for January, tripling the C$1.3 billion deficit posted in December, and notably surpassing the C$900 million deficit predicted by analysts. The U.S. remains Canada's chief trading partner, but January saw declines in both exports and imports with the U.S., contributing to the growing deficit.

Exports took a dramatic 4.7% dive, the steepest since last April, with key sectors like motor vehicles witnessing a 21.2% fall. Tariff changes from the U.S., especially on non-compliant automotive goods, exacerbated the situation. Although energy exports surged by 4.1%, they provided limited relief. Analysts like Export Development Canada's Prince Owusu express cautious optimism about a potential rebound due to rising oil prices and resuming auto production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026