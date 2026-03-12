Left Menu

Court Upholds FIRs in Bareilly Violence Case Amidst Heated Controversy

The Allahabad High Court has rejected pleas to quash multiple FIRs in the 2025 Bareilly violence incident, asserting they do not constitute a repeated filing. This decision stems from a clash between police and a large crowd during a protest, with details emerging from one detailed FIR capturing specific actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:02 IST
Court Upholds FIRs in Bareilly Violence Case Amidst Heated Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has refused to quash several FIRs filed in connection with the Bareilly violence of September 2025, describing the case as unfit for such action. The court lifted a prior stay order that prevented the arrest of certain individuals implicated in the clashes, which erupted outside a mosque following Friday prayers.

A panel of Justices J J Munir and Vinai Kumar Dwivedi rejected petitions questioning the validity of a second FIR filed over the same incident. The court noted that while both FIRs pertained to the same occurrence, the second one documented specific facets of the confrontation. It contained details of the unlawful assembly's actions, which included brickbat attacks, theft of a police baton, and attempted assault on an officer.

Opposition to the additional FIR arose from Ashu and other participants implicated in the violence, but the court ruled against quashing the FIR, highlighting its comprehensive account of events. The clash followed Maulana Tauqeer Raza supporters' protest against government restrictions, escalating into violent altercations with law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026