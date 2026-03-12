Court Upholds FIRs in Bareilly Violence Case Amidst Heated Controversy

The Allahabad High Court has refused to quash several FIRs filed in connection with the Bareilly violence of September 2025, describing the case as unfit for such action. The court lifted a prior stay order that prevented the arrest of certain individuals implicated in the clashes, which erupted outside a mosque following Friday prayers.

A panel of Justices J J Munir and Vinai Kumar Dwivedi rejected petitions questioning the validity of a second FIR filed over the same incident. The court noted that while both FIRs pertained to the same occurrence, the second one documented specific facets of the confrontation. It contained details of the unlawful assembly's actions, which included brickbat attacks, theft of a police baton, and attempted assault on an officer.

Opposition to the additional FIR arose from Ashu and other participants implicated in the violence, but the court ruled against quashing the FIR, highlighting its comprehensive account of events. The clash followed Maulana Tauqeer Raza supporters' protest against government restrictions, escalating into violent altercations with law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)