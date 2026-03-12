Market Turbulence as Oil Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Wall Street's major indexes took a hit Thursday, as financial stocks were battered by rising oil prices nearing $100 a barrel, stirring inflation concerns with heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Two tankers ablaze in Iraqi waters, attributed to Iranian strikes, and other regional attacks fueled crude prices' increase. Airline stocks dropped significantly, while energy stocks gained momentum amidst the turmoil.

Concerns in the $2 trillion private credit market intensified following warnings from Partners Group about potential doubling of default rates. Major firms like Morgan Stanley, Blackstone, and BlackRock are taking steps to limit redemptions, adding to the market's uncertainty.

