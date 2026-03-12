NDMC Unveils Summer Action Plan-2026 for Uninterrupted Water Supply

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched its Summer Action Plan-2026 to guarantee an uninterrupted supply of potable water as demand rises with the approaching summer. NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal outlined the plan's focus on infrastructure enhancement, emergency response improvement, and expanding access to safe drinking water.

The council plans to install 50 new water ATMs in NDMC areas, including near JJ clusters and schools, offering free drinking water. To boost emergency readiness, the civic body is acquiring 12 additional mounted water tankers. Currently, NDMC's water supply primarily comes from the Delhi Jal Board through connections to major treatment plants.

In a bid to improve water management, a new water control room is being developed at RK Ashram. The initiative, expected to be completed in seven to nine months, aims to strengthen monitoring and enable swift response to disruptions. The council is also promoting treated water usage and constructing rainwater harvesting pits to enhance groundwater recharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)