Golden Jubilee: Celebrating Idukki Hydroelectric Project's Resilient Legacy

Marking fifty years of powering Kerala, the Idukki Hydroelectric Project celebrated its golden jubilee on Thursday. Power Minister K Krishnankutty led the event, acknowledging the project's vital role in delivering electricity and transforming the power landscape of the state. The inaugural took place at the Moolamattom IHEP school ground.

Minister Krishnankutty lauded the contributions of early pioneers such as Kolumban Mooppan, emphasizing the need for the younger generation to recognize these efforts. Underlining the state's energy advancements, he mentioned that Kerala had generated 2,394 MW in the past decade, with ambitious goals of reaching 10,000 MW through various initiatives, including solar projects.

The celebration was enhanced by cultural performances, technical seminars, and exhibitions, highlighting the project's achievements since its commissioning in 1976. The gathering also paid tribute to the officials and workers involved in constructing the project, reinforcing Kerala's commitment to sustainable energy development.