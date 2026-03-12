Left Menu

Fire on USS Gerald Ford: Tensions Rise in the Red Sea

A fire on the USS Gerald Ford injured two sailors without affecting the ship's operations. This incident comes amid heightened U.S. military activity in the Red Sea, with operations against Iran escalating tensions, impacting global oil prices and security in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:11 IST
Two U.S. sailors were injured after a non-combat-related fire broke out aboard the USS Gerald Ford, according to U.S. military statements on Thursday. Despite the incident, the carrier remains fully operational as it participates in critical operations against Iran in the Red Sea.

The outbreak in the ship's main laundry area resulted in no damage to its propulsion plant. The affected sailors are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition, reassuring officials of the ship's readiness and capabilities.

Tensions in the region are escalating as the U.S. and Israel continue their military strikes against Iran. This conflict has caused significant disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global oil transport, contributing to a surge in oil prices worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

