Left Menu

Iranian Attacks Shake UK Stock Market Amid Crude Price Surge

UK stocks dipped for a second consecutive day due to heightened Iranian attacks on key oil and transport routes. This led to soaring crude prices and inflationary concerns, impacting UK markets significantly due to their energy dependency and affecting monetary policy and economic outlook across sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:06 IST
Iranian Attacks Shake UK Stock Market Amid Crude Price Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UK stocks endured another challenging day as Iranian assaults on crucial oil and transport infrastructures in the Middle East caused a spike in crude prices, intensifying fears of rising inflation. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.4% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 dropped 0.9%, while crude oil prices surged back to $100.

The situation worsened as two tankers were reportedly attacked in Iraqi waters, prompting Iran's leadership to support closing the Strait of Hormuz. Consequently, the FTSE 350 energy index soared by 2.6% to a new high. UK's reliance on imported energy and strained finances make it particularly vulnerable to these shifts.

Financial analysts, including AJ Bell's Danni Hewson, noted the prolonged disruptions' potential to influence energy prices, inflation, and interest rates. Meanwhile, a slowing housing market and skeptical investor confidence in banking sectors further highlight the UK's economic hurdles amid these geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026