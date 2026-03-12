Iranian Attacks Shake UK Stock Market Amid Crude Price Surge

UK stocks endured another challenging day as Iranian assaults on crucial oil and transport infrastructures in the Middle East caused a spike in crude prices, intensifying fears of rising inflation. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.4% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 dropped 0.9%, while crude oil prices surged back to $100.

The situation worsened as two tankers were reportedly attacked in Iraqi waters, prompting Iran's leadership to support closing the Strait of Hormuz. Consequently, the FTSE 350 energy index soared by 2.6% to a new high. UK's reliance on imported energy and strained finances make it particularly vulnerable to these shifts.

Financial analysts, including AJ Bell's Danni Hewson, noted the prolonged disruptions' potential to influence energy prices, inflation, and interest rates. Meanwhile, a slowing housing market and skeptical investor confidence in banking sectors further highlight the UK's economic hurdles amid these geopolitical tensions.

