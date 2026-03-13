Global Healthcare: Turmoil, Innovation, and Economic Shifts Unveiled
Global healthcare faces attacks in Iran, significant investments, legal developments, and innovation in gene therapies. WHO confirms attacks on facilities in Iran. Regenxbio's gene therapy shows promise. Eli Lilly initiates a major investment in China. Legal issues and settlements arise with Aetna and Viatris, while pharmaceutical expansions continue globally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 02:32 IST
The World Health Organization has confirmed 18 attacks on Iranian healthcare sites since the onset of the U.S. and Israel's conflict with Iran, leading to eight health worker fatalities.
Regenxbio reported promising interim results from trials of its experimental gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, showing improved muscle function.
Eli Lilly announced a $3 billion investment plan in China to expand its production capacity, aiming for regulatory approval for its new weight-loss drug by 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
