Global Healthcare: Turmoil, Innovation, and Economic Shifts Unveiled

The World Health Organization has confirmed 18 attacks on Iranian healthcare sites since the onset of the U.S. and Israel's conflict with Iran, leading to eight health worker fatalities.

Regenxbio reported promising interim results from trials of its experimental gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, showing improved muscle function.

Eli Lilly announced a $3 billion investment plan in China to expand its production capacity, aiming for regulatory approval for its new weight-loss drug by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)