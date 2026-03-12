Left Menu

Chile and U.S. Collaborate on Critical Minerals

Chile and the United States have signed a joint declaration to establish consultations regarding critical minerals and rare earth elements, as announced by Chile's foreign ministry. This move aims to enhance cooperation between the two nations on strategic resources vital for technology and clean energy solutions.

Chile and the United States have entered into a joint declaration, aimed at enhancing cooperation on critical minerals and rare earth elements. The initiative was unveiled by Chile's foreign ministry on Thursday, marking a significant step towards securing strategic resources essential for technological and clean energy advancements.

The agreement signifies bolstered diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries, as both aim to ensure a stable supply chain of these pivotal resources. Critical minerals and rare earths are integral to numerous industries, especially those driving innovations in technology and sustainable energy.

This collaboration underscores the importance of international partnerships in maintaining resource security and advancing global technological capabilities. Chile is known for its rich mineral reserves, making it a strategic partner for the U.S. in this arena.

