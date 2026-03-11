Left Menu

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Continues Duties Despite Injury

Newly-appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was reported to have suffered a minor injury but continues his leadership duties, an Iranian official revealed. No specifics were provided regarding the timing or cause of the injury or his lack of public address since his appointment.

Newly-appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has been lightly injured but remains at the helm, according to an Iranian official who spoke to Reuters on Wednesday.

The official did not provide details about the incident's timing or cause, nor why Khamenei has not issued any public statements since his appointment.

The lack of communication raises questions amidst this pivotal leadership transition in Iran.

