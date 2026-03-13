Dollar's Resilience Amidst Global Market Turmoil

The dollar retained its strength on Friday, poised for a second weekly gain amid global market upheaval sparked by the conflict in Iran. This volatility has cemented the dollar's position as the ultimate safe-haven currency.

The euro hovered near its weakest position since November, while the yen approached levels that may trigger Japanese intervention. Amid surging oil prices, the U.S. allowed the sale of some Russian petroleum products previously sanctioned due to Moscow's war in Ukraine. Iran intensified attacks on oil and transport sites across the Middle East, with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei committing to closing the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The dollar index reached its highest level since November partly due to the greenback's safe-haven status and the U.S.'s role as a net energy exporter. It dipped slightly in Asian trading, setting the stage for a notable weekly gain. Investors watch closely for policy cues from forthcoming Fed and ECB meetings amid concerns over an energy-price shock.

