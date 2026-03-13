Left Menu

Dollar's Resilience Amidst Global Market Turmoil

The dollar maintained its strength, poised for a second weekly gain amid global market turmoil linked to the war in Iran. With oil prices rising and strategic moves by nations like Iran and the U.S., the dollar's safe-haven allure intensified, affecting currency dynamics and economic policies worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 06:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 06:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar retained its strength on Friday, poised for a second weekly gain amid global market upheaval sparked by the conflict in Iran. This volatility has cemented the dollar's position as the ultimate safe-haven currency.

The euro hovered near its weakest position since November, while the yen approached levels that may trigger Japanese intervention. Amid surging oil prices, the U.S. allowed the sale of some Russian petroleum products previously sanctioned due to Moscow's war in Ukraine. Iran intensified attacks on oil and transport sites across the Middle East, with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei committing to closing the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The dollar index reached its highest level since November partly due to the greenback's safe-haven status and the U.S.'s role as a net energy exporter. It dipped slightly in Asian trading, setting the stage for a notable weekly gain. Investors watch closely for policy cues from forthcoming Fed and ECB meetings amid concerns over an energy-price shock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

