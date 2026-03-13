Poland's Nitro-Chem Expands TNT Production Amid Rising Demand
Poland's Nitro-Chem is boosting its TNT production by partnering with design firm Prozap amid increased demand following the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran. The expansion aims to address strategic national security needs and maintain NATO's largest TNT supply, a move driven by recent military actions and heightened defense requirements.
Poland's Nitro-Chem, a significant supplier of explosives for U.S.-manufactured bombs and shells, announced plans to collaborate with Polish design firm Prozap. This partnership is set to enhance Nitro-Chem's trinitrotoluene (TNT) production capabilities.
The decision follows escalating demand for munitions after the U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran, which intensified from late February. The United States has been urging arms manufacturers to increase weapon production to replenish stocks depleted in recent conflicts.
State-run Nitro-Chem will officially pair with Prozap, a segment of Polish fertilizer company Grupa Azoty, to expand and modernize their TNT output. This upgrade aligns with national security and defense strategies, responding to foreign interest and maintaining Nitro-Chem's position as NATO's largest TNT producer since the 1940s.
(With inputs from agencies.)
