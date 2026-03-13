Poland's Nitro-Chem Expands TNT Production Amid Rising Demand

Poland's Nitro-Chem, a significant supplier of explosives for U.S.-manufactured bombs and shells, announced plans to collaborate with Polish design firm Prozap. This partnership is set to enhance Nitro-Chem's trinitrotoluene (TNT) production capabilities.

The decision follows escalating demand for munitions after the U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran, which intensified from late February. The United States has been urging arms manufacturers to increase weapon production to replenish stocks depleted in recent conflicts.

State-run Nitro-Chem will officially pair with Prozap, a segment of Polish fertilizer company Grupa Azoty, to expand and modernize their TNT output. This upgrade aligns with national security and defense strategies, responding to foreign interest and maintaining Nitro-Chem's position as NATO's largest TNT producer since the 1940s.

