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Escalation in the Middle East: Shi'ite Militias Intensify Actions

Iran-backed Shi'ite militias in Lebanon and Iraq are intensifying their role in the regional conflict against the U.S. and Israel. Despite setbacks during the Gaza conflict, the Axis of Resistance, led by Hezbollah, is launching coordinated attacks to exert pressure on U.S. interests and alter the regional power dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:40 IST
Escalation in the Middle East: Shi'ite Militias Intensify Actions

Shi'ite Muslim armed groups in Lebanon and Iraq are intensifying their role in the ongoing conflict involving the U.S. and Israel, highlighting the enduring influence of the Iran-backed 'Axis of Resistance.' Despite suffering considerable setbacks in the Gaza conflict, these groups are executing strategic attacks to sustain pressure on their adversaries.

In recent days, Hezbollah, alongside Iran's Revolutionary Guards, executed a significant rocket assault on Israel, marking a notable escalation. This move coincided with intensified assaults by Iraqi Shi'ite factions against U.S. interests in Iraq. Notably, these groups, supported by Tehran, amplify Tehran's regional ambitions even as they face substantial challenges.

As tensions rise, the involvement of Tehran's allies, including the Houthis in Yemen, poses further threats to regional stability, especially in crucial maritime and energy sectors. Despite the turmoil, the Axis of Resistance remains a potent force, poised to influence future geopolitical developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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