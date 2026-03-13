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India's Fertiliser Imports Soar Amidst Rising Demand

India saw a sharp increase in fertiliser imports from China and Russia, reaching the highest in three years. Urea imports reached 21.24 lakh tonnes from China alone. The country's domestic availability of urea exceeds its requirement, with significant imports also sourced from Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:53 IST
India's Fertiliser Imports Soar Amidst Rising Demand
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India's fertiliser import landscape has seen significant growth with 21.24 lakh tonnes of urea imported from China between April 2025 and February 2026, marking a record high over the past three years. This upswing comes as total fertiliser imports from China and Russia see a substantial rise in the current fiscal cycle.

Minister of State for Fertilisers Anupriya Patel, in a recent statement to the Lok Sabha, highlighted that while Chinese urea imports outran previous years, phosphatic and potassic fertilisers were also brought in large quantities. Import figures reveal 15 lakh tonnes of such fertilisers from China alone.

The trend follows heightened imports from Russia, with both countries seen as crucial suppliers. However, domestic urea availability remains sufficient at 432.44 lakh tonnes, surpassing national demand. This trend has been bolstered by sales recorded at 381.59 lakh tonnes via direct benefit transfers this fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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