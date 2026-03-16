Left Menu

Paris Talks Aim to Boost U.S.-China Economic Cooperation

Top economic officials from the U.S. and China are concluding talks in Paris, discussing potential agreements on agriculture, minerals, and managed trade. These discussions, led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, aim to prepare 'deliverables' for a potential meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi in Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:11 IST
Paris Talks Aim to Boost U.S.-China Economic Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ongoing discussions between U.S. and Chinese economic officials in Paris signal potential significant breakthroughs in agriculture, minerals, and managed trade. Led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, these talks aim to find areas of economic cooperation that could be presented to Presidents Trump and Xi in Beijing.

A key point of discussion has been China's openness to increasing its purchase of U.S. agricultural goods, alongside addressing critical minerals and investment issues. Despite the tense global backdrop, these conversations hold the promise of stabilizing bilateral trade relations between the two economic giants.

While U.S. President Trump considers postponing a summit with Xi, the commitment to continued negotiation highlights the importance both nations place on these talks. As the world watches, outcomes could shape future economic frameworks and restore faith in global economic stability, despite ongoing geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

 India
2
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
3
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and automation fueling new workplace fear: Technological unemployment anxiety

Global AI safety efforts focus too much on prevention

Financial inclusion can boost Africa’s economy, if institutions are strong

Opportunities and challenges for AI digital twins in farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026