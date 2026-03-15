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U.S.-China Trade Talks: Navigating the Path to Economic Cooperation Amid Global Tensions

High-level trade discussions between U.S. and Chinese officials in Paris focus on tariffs, rare earth minerals, and agricultural purchases to maintain economic stability. As geopolitical tensions rise, leaders seek to prevent a collapse in Sino-U.S. relations with potential future summits in view.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:58 IST
U.S.-China Trade Talks: Navigating the Path to Economic Cooperation Amid Global Tensions
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Top economic officials from the United States and China have commenced discussions in Paris to address ongoing challenges in their trade relationship. The talks are crucial for the upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The negotiations are led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. The primary focus areas include adjustments to U.S. tariffs, the supply chain of Chinese rare earth minerals, and U.S. high-tech export regulations. Both parties aim to assure stability in bilateral trade relations.

Experts suggest that although significant breakthroughs are unlikely given current global tensions, maintaining dialogue and preventing further economic downturns are vital targets. Future summits in November and December may offer more concrete results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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