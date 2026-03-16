Stable Dialogues: U.S. and China Pave the Way for Economic Cooperation

In a bid to foster economic collaboration, top U.S. and Chinese officials met in Paris for talks that participants described as 'remarkably stable'. These dialogues, spearheaded by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, centered around potential agreements in areas like agriculture and critical minerals. Such discussions could lead to significant milestones during President Trump's anticipated visit to China.

The Chinese delegation showed willingness to consider increased purchases of U.S. agricultural products, including poultry, beef, and other crops. Nonetheless, the final decisions rest in the hands of the leaders, President Trump and President Xi Jinping, who will review these proposals in Beijing. The talks come on the heels of several diplomatic meetings meant to calm previous tensions between the two nations.

Key topics also included potential mechanisms for managing trade and investment, with a focus on establishing a 'Board of Trade' and 'Board of Investment'. These could facilitate balanced trade without compromising national security. Additionally, the U.S. emphasized its interest in China's increased purchase of Boeing aircraft and American natural resources, which will be further explored in ongoing technical discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)