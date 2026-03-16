Left Menu

Stable Dialogues: U.S. and China Pave the Way for Economic Cooperation

Top U.S. and Chinese officials held promising talks in Paris, focusing on agriculture, critical minerals, and trade mechanisms. Led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, discussions aimed at setting the stage for an economic agreement during President Trump's upcoming China visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:34 IST
Stable Dialogues: U.S. and China Pave the Way for Economic Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to foster economic collaboration, top U.S. and Chinese officials met in Paris for talks that participants described as 'remarkably stable'. These dialogues, spearheaded by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, centered around potential agreements in areas like agriculture and critical minerals. Such discussions could lead to significant milestones during President Trump's anticipated visit to China.

The Chinese delegation showed willingness to consider increased purchases of U.S. agricultural products, including poultry, beef, and other crops. Nonetheless, the final decisions rest in the hands of the leaders, President Trump and President Xi Jinping, who will review these proposals in Beijing. The talks come on the heels of several diplomatic meetings meant to calm previous tensions between the two nations.

Key topics also included potential mechanisms for managing trade and investment, with a focus on establishing a 'Board of Trade' and 'Board of Investment'. These could facilitate balanced trade without compromising national security. Additionally, the U.S. emphasized its interest in China's increased purchase of Boeing aircraft and American natural resources, which will be further explored in ongoing technical discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
2
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
3
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
4
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026