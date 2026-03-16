SECL Powers Up: Meeting India's Coal Demand Amid Global Energy Shifts

South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, is strategically positioning itself to meet India's escalating coal requirements, especially within the power sector, amid challenging global energy dynamics. The company has adapted to the disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have inflated the costs of imported coal and LNG.

Sustainability in coal supply is being achieved by SECL through effective operational strategies. As of mid-March, the company reports achievements of around 165 million tonnes in coal production and manages a coal dispatch that exceeds 169 million tonnes, thus supporting stable supply to essential power plants and other clients nationwide.

Key projects like the Dipka Mega Mine and Asia's largest coal mine in Gevra underline SECL's robust production capacity. Additionally, the SECL's proactive measures in reinforcing coal logistics and coordination with Indian Railways exemplify its commitment to ensuring consistent energy supplies, thereby upholding India's energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)