Global Tensions Keep Investors on Edge

Investors started the week on a cautious note, with hostilities in the Gulf keeping oil prices high and complicating inflationary forecasts. Though central banks are likely to hold off policy changes, Australia might hike rates. The situation in the Strait of Hormuz is a significant focus for financial markets.

President Trump's call for allies to support reopening the vital waterway appeared to receive little immediate backing. With plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping soon, Trump implied potential adjustments if China did not assist in the strait situation.

Oil prices have surged, requiring market reassessment of central banks' actions. Traders now predict a potential Federal Reserve rate cut this year, while the European Central Bank might raise rates by 2026. Central bank meetings worldwide, following the war's onset, are eagerly anticipated for insights into policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)