REC Ltd Announces Fourth Interim Dividend at 32% for 2025-26
REC Ltd's board of directors has approved a 32% interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. Shareholders will receive Rs 3.20 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each. The dividend will be distributed by April 14, 2026, with March 20, 2026, set as the record date.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:50 IST
- Country:
- India
The state-owned company REC Ltd declared its fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, amounting to 32% or Rs 3.20 per equity share. This announcement followed a board meeting held on March 16, 2026.
Shareholders can expect this payout as early as April 14, 2026. The company has set March 20, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for this dividend.
The move reflects REC Ltd's financial performance and commitment to return value to its investors as it progresses through the fiscal year.
(With inputs from agencies.)