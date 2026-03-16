REC Ltd Announces Fourth Interim Dividend at 32% for 2025-26

The state-owned company REC Ltd declared its fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26, amounting to 32% or Rs 3.20 per equity share. This announcement followed a board meeting held on March 16, 2026.

Shareholders can expect this payout as early as April 14, 2026. The company has set March 20, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for this dividend.

The move reflects REC Ltd's financial performance and commitment to return value to its investors as it progresses through the fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)