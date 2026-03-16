Tragic Land Dispute Leads to Fatal Attack in Jharkhand

A shocking incident unfolded in Chauwa Chattan village, Jharkhand, where a 50-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his relatives over a land dispute. The attack took place on Sunday under the jurisdiction of Hussainabad police station.

According to Officer-in-Charge Chandan Kumar, the victim, Jaynarayan Yadav, suffered severe injuries inflicted by sticks and iron rods, leading to his tragic death while being transported to RIMS, Ranchi.

Authorities have identified the five to six attackers responsible for the fatal assault. An FIR has been lodged, and police efforts to apprehend the suspects are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)