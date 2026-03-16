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Tilak Varma's Spiritual Celebration: Seeking Blessings After Historic T20 Triumph

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple to offer prayers after India's T20 World Cup win, attributing the success to Lord Mahakal's blessings. Reflecting on the team's victory over New Zealand, Varma emphasized the importance of hard work while trusting in divine power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:32 IST
Tilak Varma's Spiritual Celebration: Seeking Blessings After Historic T20 Triumph
Indian Cricketer Tilak Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Indian cricketer Tilak Varma made a visit to the revered Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Monday, following India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign. Accompanied by a deep sense of gratitude, Varma offered prayers to Lord Mahakal, thanking the deity for the team's remarkable success.

Reflecting on the victory, Varma shared his conviction that divine intervention played a significant role. 'It feels especially rewarding to be here,' Varma told ANI. He expressed that his prayers to Lord Mahakal seemed to have been answered, as he had hoped for a win prior to the tournament's commencement.

Varma stressed that, moving forward, the team would maintain its focus on hard work while placing faith in Lord Mahakal for the final outcomes. 'Jai Shri Mahakal,' he added. India's defeat of New Zealand by 96 runs not only retained their T20 World Cup title but also marked a hat-trick of wins, solidifying their dominance in the cricketing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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