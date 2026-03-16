Modernizing Odisha: The Green Shift in Power Distribution

Schneider Electric has taken a significant step toward cleaner energy solutions by collaborating with Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL). Together, they aim to modernize and digitize the power distribution infrastructure in Western Odisha.

The project involves digitization efforts across 75 substations, directly benefiting over 21 lakh customers in nine districts. This initiative is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha government, focusing on improving grid reliability and efficiency by incorporating decentralized renewable energy sources.

Officials from TPWODL, including Anil Ojha, highlighted that reducing technical losses has significantly lowered their carbon footprint, demonstrating digitalization's pivotal role in promoting sustainable energy systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)