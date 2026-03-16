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Modernizing Odisha: The Green Shift in Power Distribution

Schneider Electric collaborates with Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited to digitalize power distribution in Western Odisha. This modernization project aims to enhance grid reliability and efficiency, reduce carbon footprints, and support sustainable energy systems by digitizing 75 substations and serving over 21 lakh customers across nine districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:55 IST
Modernizing Odisha: The Green Shift in Power Distribution
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Schneider Electric has taken a significant step toward cleaner energy solutions by collaborating with Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL). Together, they aim to modernize and digitize the power distribution infrastructure in Western Odisha.

The project involves digitization efforts across 75 substations, directly benefiting over 21 lakh customers in nine districts. This initiative is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Odisha government, focusing on improving grid reliability and efficiency by incorporating decentralized renewable energy sources.

Officials from TPWODL, including Anil Ojha, highlighted that reducing technical losses has significantly lowered their carbon footprint, demonstrating digitalization's pivotal role in promoting sustainable energy systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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