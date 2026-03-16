Sweden's Electricity Export Ultimatum: A Jolt to EU Energy Plans

Sweden has issued a stern warning, threatening to cut electricity exports to neighboring countries due to ongoing disagreements with the European Commission regarding the allocation of national funds for EU energy projects. Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Ebba Busch delivered the ultimatum, which could significantly affect the Northern European electricity market.

The warning followed a proposal from the European Union suggesting that 25% of congestion revenues, usually retained by national grid operators, be allocated to enhance EU-backed cross-border energy infrastructure projects. Such congestion revenues occur when internal grid limitations hinder electricity flow to high-demand regions, enabling network operators to earn substantial returns.

In a bid to protect its interests, Sweden has communicated with affected countries and raised the issue during an EU ministers' meeting in Brussels. The discussions revealed potential negotiations allowing countries to retain revenues from domestic power trading, subjecting only cross-country revenues to the EU project fund. This complex geopolitical and economic issue continues to evolve as negotiations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)