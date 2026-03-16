Government Increases Commission Rates for Wheat and Paddy Procurement

In a significant policy shift, the Centre on Monday announced an increase in commission rates for Arthiyas and cooperative societies engaged in the procurement of wheat and paddy. This adjustment will take effect starting the 2026-27 rabi marketing season.

The revised rates are an outcome of requests from various state governments and are based on the suggestions of a sub-committee comprising representatives from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), along with state government officials and the Department of Food and Public Distribution. The revision is designed to boost the efficiency of the procurement system and support agencies involved in the process.

Under the new rates, the commission for Arthiyas in Punjab and Haryana will rise from Rs 46.00 per quintal to Rs 50.75 for wheat, while Rajasthan will see an increase from Rs 41.40 to Rs 45.67 per quintal. Similarly, commission rates for paddy are also seeing upward adjustments, reflecting the government's commitment to sustaining the procurement operations effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)