U.S. Strategy: Control Over Iran's Fate

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated in a press briefing on Thursday that the goals of the United States in its conflict with Iran have been consistent since the commencement of hostilities on February 28.

The United States has executed strikes on over 7,000 targets, including Iranian naval assets and missile facilities. Hegseth emphasized the constancy of these objectives, underscoring that they originate from President Donald Trump's 'America-first' policy.

As U.S. military operations continue, discussions have emerged about deploying additional troops to the Middle East, particularly to secure the Strait of Hormuz. General Dan Caine affirmed the ongoing military efforts but acknowledged Iran's remaining capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)